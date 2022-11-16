GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE 2022 BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS Announced

GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE

2022 BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS

Co-Offensive Players of the Year:

Lakeland of Yaroslav Myshchyshyn

Zach Rudolph Medford

Co-Defensive Players of the Year:

Ryan Muench Northland Pines

Charlie Heck Rhinelander

Coach of the Year: Nathan Bates Rhinelander

First Team

Player School Year

Yaroslav Myshchyshyn Lakeland 11

Ryan Muench Northland Pines 12

Charlie Heck Rhinelander 12

Chandler Savel Lakeland 12

Tyler Tharman Lakeland 12

Zach Rudolph Medford 12

Jake Dassow Medford 12

Garret Donohue Mosinee 12

Cameron Birchbauer Northland Pines 11

Will Quinn Rhinelander 11

Braden Mork Rhinelander 12

Bold = unanimous selection

Second Team

Player School Year

Cole Umland Antigo 12

Ashton Anderson Lakeland 12

Silas Wipf Medford 12

Yonatan Murillo Aguirre Medford 12

Naut van Meurs Medford 12

Trevor Tazelaar Mosinee 11

Josh Ivey Mosinee 11

Eric Nagel Northland Pines 12

Leo Losch Rhinelander 12

Kyle Wiese Rhinelander 12

Shane Petrick Rhinelander 12

Honorable Mention

Player School Year

Michael Preboski Antigo 11

Dominic Gironella Lakeland 10

Casey Van Hefty Lakeland 12

Danny Cardinal Lakeland 12

Carter Quade Lakeland 12

Aaron Schield Medford 12

Mason Gripentrog Medford 12

Cole Kowalski Mosinee 11

Jaeger Dhein Mosinee 11

Zach Ritter Northland Pines 11

Cody Vojta Northland Pines 10

RJ Martinson Northland Pines 10

Hunter Lester Northland Pines 11

Cooper Radke Rhinelander 12

Andrew Henrichs Rhinelander 12

