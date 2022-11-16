GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE 2022 BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS Announced
GREAT NORTHERN CONFERENCE
2022 BOYS’ SOCCER ALL-CONFERENCE TEAMS
Co-Offensive Players of the Year:
- Lakeland of Yaroslav Myshchyshyn
- Zach Rudolph Medford
Co-Defensive Players of the Year:
- Ryan Muench Northland Pines
- Charlie Heck Rhinelander
Coach of the Year: Nathan Bates Rhinelander
First Team
Player School Year
Yaroslav Myshchyshyn Lakeland 11
Ryan Muench Northland Pines 12
Charlie Heck Rhinelander 12
Chandler Savel Lakeland 12
Tyler Tharman Lakeland 12
Zach Rudolph Medford 12
Jake Dassow Medford 12
Garret Donohue Mosinee 12
Cameron Birchbauer Northland Pines 11
Will Quinn Rhinelander 11
Braden Mork Rhinelander 12
Bold = unanimous selection
Second Team
Player School Year
Cole Umland Antigo 12
Ashton Anderson Lakeland 12
Silas Wipf Medford 12
Yonatan Murillo Aguirre Medford 12
Naut van Meurs Medford 12
Trevor Tazelaar Mosinee 11
Josh Ivey Mosinee 11
Eric Nagel Northland Pines 12
Leo Losch Rhinelander 12
Kyle Wiese Rhinelander 12
Shane Petrick Rhinelander 12
Honorable Mention
Player School Year
Michael Preboski Antigo 11
Dominic Gironella Lakeland 10
Casey Van Hefty Lakeland 12
Danny Cardinal Lakeland 12
Carter Quade Lakeland 12
Aaron Schield Medford 12
Mason Gripentrog Medford 12
Cole Kowalski Mosinee 11
Jaeger Dhein Mosinee 11
Zach Ritter Northland Pines 11
Cody Vojta Northland Pines 10
RJ Martinson Northland Pines 10
Hunter Lester Northland Pines 11
Cooper Radke Rhinelander 12
Andrew Henrichs Rhinelander 12
