Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns

Beginning Saturday, Oct. 8

The Great Lakes Beach Glass & Coastal Arts Festival is back, Hosted for the sixth time at the Bayfront Convention Center by local beach glass and jewelry shop Relish.

Both days of the festival are set to host not only vendors, but also a full schedule of lectures and music for all to enjoy. Topics include “Identifying Unusual Beach Finds,” “Odd Glass!,” and “Everyone Has a Story to Tell,” with the lectures held at 11:30 am and 2 pm both days. Indie-folk singer and songwriter Tommy Link will be performing throughout the day.

The festival brings in artists regional, national, and international — one vendor hails from Nova Scotia, Canada — promising an unforgettable weekend getaway. More than 70 vendors have signed on for this year’s event, and while many specialize in beach glass, there are many more booths to explore: stoneware, beads, clay, and woodworking are just some of the other media that will be featured.

Among the participants are some well-known local names, including Flagship City Press, Lake Erie Candy Company, and of course, Relish. There is also a good number of Emerging women artists who will bring their talents to the festival: Belinda Rogers Art, Broken EGG Clay, Jamie Keim Studio, Jessie Simmons Clay, Paper Owl Press, Politistics, Sarah Everett, Sealed by Nature, Time & Tides, and Wicks and Wax will all feature tables at the event.

Other Highlights include wine tasting courtesy of Courtyard Winery, a collector’s area, bottle or Shard ID, and the opportunity to see the largest ever (at a weight of 275 pounds) piece of beach glass ever found on Lake Erie.

Saturday, 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, 10 am to 4 pm // Bayfront Convention Center, 1 Sassafras Pier // Tickets will be $7 each for general admission, with VIP Admission available for $15 (limited to 200 tickets) // For more information or to purchase tickets, visit relishinc.com