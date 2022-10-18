Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival & Jazz Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -The eighth annual Pensacola Foo Foo Festival will take place Nov. 3-14, 2022 in Pensacola, Florida. The 12-day event series will feature performances throughout Pensacola. A list of this year’s grant recipients and participating Friends of Foo, event dates and locations may be found on FooFooFest.com. This year’s Foo Foo Festival marks a historic year, featuring more grant-funded events than ever before, as well as milestone Celebrations such as the 50th Anniversary of the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival, the 40th Anniversary of the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra, and the 10th Anniversary of the STAMPED LGBTQIA+ Film Festival.

Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival – Celebrating 50 Years Concert with Béla Fleck – Nov.

The Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival was conceived in 1973 by a group of art patrons who wanted to expand the gatherings of local artists displaying their work in the Downtown Pensacola area. In Celebration of the festival’s 50th Anniversary, the Great Gulfcoast Arts Festival will present a free concert on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at the Hunter Amphitheater featuring 15-time GRAMMY Award-winner Béla Fleck and his Bluegrass band with Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart. Jazz Pensacola Presents Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe – Nov. 7, 2022 at 6 pm at

Jazz Pensacola is an organization of business and professional people, musicians, teachers, students and listeners working together for the purpose of advancing jazz music in Pensacola and the surrounding area. On Monday, Nov. 7, 2022, Jazz Pensacola will present a one-night-only concert with the internationally-acclaimed Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe at Vinyl Music Hall. Denson is famously known as the touring saxophonist for the Rolling Stones.

For more information on this year’s events or to purchase tickets, visit FooFooFest.com.

