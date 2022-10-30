Great Gulfcoast Arts Fest, Foo Foo, Songwriters’ Fest return

Seven days out is your guide to entertainment events, concerts, festivals and activities in Escambia and Santa Rosa counties.

MONDAY

‘Unrequited’

Various times Oct. 31, Nov. 4-6 and 8 and 9. Pensacola Little Theatre, 400 S. Jefferson St. Based on “Romeo and Juliet,” William Shakespeare’s romantic tragedy, “Unrequited” is an Immersive Theatrical event: dance with the Capulets in their grand ballroom, Dodge the Montagues on the Streets of Verona and be a part of a thrilling affair. Tickets include sips and snacks throughout the tour, and each tour lasts for one hour. $50. For ages 21 and older. More info: pensacolalittletheatre.com.

Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch & Maze

Visitors take a spin around Holland Town Speedwy at Holland Farms Pumpkin Patch and Maze Sunday, September 25, 2022. Holland Farms also includes a hill slide, a train ride around the farm, corn boxes, horse rides and more. The activities run through November 5, 2022.

8 am Sunday to Saturday through Nov. 5. Holland Farms, 2055 Homer Holland Road, Milton. Enjoy a farm hayride around the farm and to the pumpkin patch to pick a pumpkin of your choice. New activities for this year include a 3/4-mile train ride around the farm and a new inner tube hill slide. Other activities include corn box, horse and regular swings, Spider web, pirate ship, zip lines, sandbox and an 8-acre corn maze with Kiddie maze. More info: hollandfarmsonline.com.

