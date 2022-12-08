‘Great for the Game of Golf’: LPGA Star Lexi Thompson Explains the Importance of Holding Mixed Gender Events on the PGA Tour

Despite having the same professions, male and female golfers get different responses from the fans. This fact alone influences the purse their respective Tours offer them for each tournament. And American golfer, Lexi Thompson, recently Revealed a solution for eliminating such an issue in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“We want more team events,” Thompson said, “but definitely mixed Women’s and men’s.” The 27-year-old explained the importance of mixed tournaments and how they can improve the sport in the present scenario.

Lexi Thompson believes mixed events can attract more fans

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Lexi Thompson has been playing professional golf for more than ten years after debuting at the age of 16. Hence, the LPGA star knows what attracts people to watch men’s and women’s golf often.

“I think it will be great for the game of golf,” Thompson described why she wants more mixed events to happen before the 2022 QBE Shootout. She added, “I think team events bring a lot bigger fan base.”

“I think people absolutely love watching us play,” she continued, “and fist pump and just be there for each other.”

Lexi Thompson and fellow LPGA golfer, Nelly Korda, will take part in the QBE Shootout that will begin this weekend. While Thompson will play in a team with the same-age fellow American golfer, Maverick McNealyKorda will play with 1-time Korn Ferry Tour Champion Denny McCarthy.

Notably, Thompson’s teammate also shared her opinion about mixed-team events. “I totally agree,” they said after that 1 time major Champion talked to the media about her viewpoint on group events for male and female golfers. “…that’s a great thing on both sides,” they further added. “I think it would be awesome.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Are there several opportunities for male and female professional golfers to play together in America?

Despite being the major Tours for professional golfers, the LPGA and the PGA Tours don’t often take the initiative to conduct professional events with female and male players as competitors. Other than some seasonal events like the QBE Shootout, there aren’t many opportunities for them to play in America.

Notably, the Australian Open, held from November 20 to December 4, witnessed history as it became the first event to concurrently stage men’s and women’s championships on the same course. The best part of the event was the prize money for both female and male Champions was the same, $1.1 million.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch This Story: Veteran LPGA Golfer Explains Why the Women’s Game Is Struggling

Can mixed-gender golf tournaments help the fans see both male and female golfers in the same light? Let us know your thoughts about it.