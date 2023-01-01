‘Great for the Game’: Before Their LIV Golf Rift, Greg Norman Once Appreciated Tiger Woods as the ‘Leader of the Pack’ in Golf

Greg Norman is not the biggest friend of Tiger Woods. At least, that’s how things are for now. However, despite having a love-hate relationship with the 15-time major winner Norman has always been appreciative of Woods’ skills. And there was a time when sitting along with the commentators at USA Sports, watching a tournament, Norman had a few words of encouragement for the golf legend. Moreover, despite his ongoing rivalry with the PGA Tour loyalist, Norman recently shared a video of the historical moment!

Greg Norman shares a blast from the past involving Tiger Woods

Ever since Greg Norman came up with the idea of ​​bringing LIV Golf to the world, he knew he was going to be a straight-up competitor for the PGA Tour. Having played on the tour for years himself, Norman’s business decision was quite controversial to the world. And as far as Tiger Woods was concerned, the golf Legend certainly values ​​his Legacy more than anything else.

And that led to one of golf’s biggest rivalries between Woods and Norman. However, there was a time when Norman was not as aloof from the golf star as he is now. Although the two haven’t been very good friends in the past, they weren’t two opposite ends of the rope either. And once, while sitting alongside the commentators watching a Tiger Woods’ tournament, Norman was asked about his opinion regarding the golfer’s talent.

When asked what went through his mind watching the golf ace play Spectacular shots on the field, here’s what Norman said:

“I think it’s great for the game, I really do. I mean, every so often you need a wave coming through, and I think we’ve got a wonderful wave of young kids right now. We’re probably gonna have another wave in about 10 years’ time.”

They didn’t stop there! Norman continued talking about the golf legend and even called him the leader of the pack. “Tiger’s obviously the leader of the pack right now…He’s got the power, he’s got the strength, he’s got the control over his golf swing,” they said. “He’s great for the game of golf…Every 21-year-old or 20-year-old kid looks up to him…I think the game of golf is very very happy for that reason.”

Norman also recently shared the video of the unforgettable moment on Instagram. It is visible in his words how encouraging he is of the golfer’s skills.

Well, that shows a lot about Norman’s thoughts about the growth of golf overall. The LIV Golf CEO often speaks about how he wants golf to reach another level in the world. However, despite all his efforts, Norman hasn’t been able to bag Tiger Woods in his league, yet!

