Great Falls High hires Eric Fowell as girls’ soccer coach

Eric Fowell will officially take over as the Great Falls High girls’ soccer Coach and CM Russell High girls’ soccer mentor Kate Sisler has resigned, Great Falls Public Schools announced this week.

Fowell led the Bison girls on an interim basis this past season as the Squad made the Class AA postseason, finishing the season with a 3-8-3 record as the No. 6 seed in the East. Fowell previously coached club soccer in Great Falls for over a decade.

“GFPS and GFH recognize Eric’s work during the 2022 season and are excited to have him lead the Bison Girls’ program in 2023 and into the future,” GFPS Athletic Director Mike Henneberg said in a release. “His work ethic and commitment to the program is appreciated, and we look forward to its continued growth.”

Junior Emma Pachek led the Bison girls in scoring this past season with five goals and an assist, while junior Sydney Graf booted four scores and two assists. Junior midfielder Addie Slaughter was named all-conference in the Eastern AA, while junior goalkeeper Isabella Pachek and senior defender Aubrey Bretz were selected an honorable-mention all-conference.

Sisler Resigned as the Rustlers girls’ Coach to pursue other professional opportunities, GFPS said in the release.

Sisler led the program for one season after one year as an assistant. CMR narrowly missed the postseason and finished with a record of 3-10-1.

Sophomore forward/midfielder Lilli Skaer earned all-conference honors this past season for the Rustlers, while senior mid/defender Tenley Wicks was named as an Honorable mention.

The CMR girls’ soccer head coaching job is now open to applicants and applications can be submitted on the GFPS website at gfps.k12.mt.us.