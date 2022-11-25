Great Deal on 2023 Football Renewals…Get Your 2022 Price For Next TWO Seasons

The 2023 Sun Devil football season will be here fast and it includes eight home games highlighted by Pac-12 goes Oregon and USC — for its final Pac-12 trip to Tempe — along with a Territorial Cup match and out of conference visits by Oklahoma State and Fresno State.

Everything you wanted to know about 2023 season tickets can be found here.

Sun Devils who renew by Dec. 31 receive the same price they paid in 2022…and also get that same price in 2024 (freezing their ticket prices for three seasons). Additionally all accounts renewed by Dec. 31 will be entered to win a variety of prizes, including a suite for the Oklahoma State September matchup.

EIGHT-GAME HOME SCHEDULE

Sun Devil Football will have an eight game home schedule for just the sixth time since joining the Pac-12 and for just the third time this century (also in 2013 and 2007). ASU also had eight-game home schedules from 1982-84 and in 1989.