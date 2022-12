Great Bend Recreation 4th-5th grade boys indoor soccer

The Great Bend Recreation Strikers 4th-5th-grade boys indoor soccer team was coached by Alicia Segura. Team members include Kesslor Denning, Santiago Guerrero, Alex Jacobo, Jacoby Chrest, Sebastian Acosta, Cristian Galindo, Daniel Alvarez, Jett Kern, Ivan Leyva, Martin Barrera, Jesus Santa Cruz, Westin Meyer.

The Great Bend Recreation Silver Bullets 4th-5th-grade boys indoor soccer team was coached by Rafael Espinosa. Team members include Rafael Espinosa III, Ethan Marcic, Marion Martinez, Maxy Ramirez, Alan Barron, Axel Barron, Kevin Chacon, Eddie Pando, Logan Gouge, Tucker Hembree, Andrew De La Rosa, Arturo Perales.

The Great Bend Recreation Red Rebels 4th-5th-grade boys indoor soccer team was coached by Suresh Maharjan. Team members include Kacen Adame, Marshall Long, Jaxon Rawstern, Jose Ismael Suarez, Owen Maharjan, Sakston Herrera, Alexander Reyes, Diego Tavarez, Simon Kimble, Titus Kimble, Tyler Hammeke, Eli Brummer.

The Great Bend Recreation Twisters 4th-5th-grade boys indoor soccer team was coached by Sam Beugelsdijk. Team members include Aiden Armendariz, Sawyer Zimmerman, Oliver Emerson, Jake Fischer, Uriel Lomas Espino, Sebastian Linenberger, Leo Beugelsdijk, Kacen Schwager, Laken Cook, Ethan Lundry, Carlos Armendariz.