Great Bend rec indoor soccer Champions

The Great Bend Recreation Commission celebrated league Champions in the 2022 indoor soccer season.

Coach Kyra Zimmer led the Sidekicks (6-0) to the boys Championship in the kindergarten-first grade indoor soccer league Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Lukas Schwager, Stryker Greenfeather, Axel Mata, Kayden Wise, Kaeson Demel, Wylder Wilkinson, Adrian Perales, Johnny Mayers, Jayvion Lininger, Ethan Crowe.

Coach Daniel Holinde led the Arsenal (5-1) to the sixth-eighth grade boys indoor soccer league Championship Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Branson Holinde, Cooper Burroughs, Elliot Jimenez, Randy Weber, Omar Razo, Jesus Molina, Alexis Alonzo, Rafael Chavez.

Coach Marisela Segura led the Black Panthers (5-1) to the sixth-eighth grade girls indoor soccer league Championship Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Priscila Rodriguez, Daniela Armendariz, Paige Trendel, Valeria Cuevas, Natalie Rodriguez, Princessly Armendariz, Bierly Gallegos, Alexis Simon.

Coach Jason Welcher led the Crushers (6-0) to the second-third grade boys indoor soccer title Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Eduardo Valles, Jr., Nolan Chrest, Kolt Schwager, Sebastian Garcia, Owen Guerra, Sullivan Devlin, Miles Johnson, Jace Welcher, Connor Steffan, Dominic Ibanez.

Coach Anthony Lopez led the Galaxy (6-0) to the second-third grade girls indoor soccer title Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Evelyn Schenek, Ruby Razo, Ashlynn Ketch, Maylee Ketch, April Aguilera, Kayla Alvarez, Jordyn Rains, Kylee Rains, Kimberly Enriquez.

Legendary Coach Mike Courson led the Storm (6-0) to the fourth-fifth grade girls indoor soccer title Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Alexa Sanchez, Miriam Perales, MaKenzy Herrman, Victoria Aguilera, Mia Bauer, Emma Delgadillo, Eliana Guzman-Trevino, Chloe Torres, Jalie Vsetecka.

Coach Alicia Segura led the Strikers (6-0) to the fourth-fifth grade boys indoor soccer title Sponsored by the Great Bend Recreation Commission. Team members are Kesslor Denning, Santiago Guerrero, Alex Jacobo, Jacoby Chrest, Sebastian Acosta, Cristian Galindo, Daniel Alvarez, Jett Kern, Ivan Leyva, Martin Barrera, Jesus Santa Cruz, Westin Meyer.