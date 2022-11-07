‘Great Addition’: LIV Golf Insider Sends Fans Into a Panic With Sensational BREAKING News About Recruiting 7-Time PGA Tour Champion
LIV Golf has been coming up with new surprises every day for fans ever since it came into existence. The new league came in to take over the golf world and is currently the biggest visible threat to the PGA Tour. Moreover, after luring many of the Greatest players from their former tour to join the Saudi circuit, LIV recently succeeded in getting another golf star, Xander Schauffele, into the league. And the fans are giving all kinds of reactions to the news.
Xander Schauffele joins LIV Golf
After having a successful season with golf legends like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and more, LIV Golf recently signed a new player. And it’s none other than the long-rumored, former European Tour winner, Xander Schauffele. The golfer has been in the news for having plans to join the league for a long time.
The LIV executives wanted to sign 7 to 10 players for their next season. LIV Golf President Atul Khosla even said in an interview, “We are in the middle of the discussions…We want the teams locked in by the new year.”
And according to sources, the players they had on their radars were Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Although they would love to have Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Onboard as well, the odds of that happening are pretty low.
However, according to a recent post on Twitter, it is confirmed for Schauffele to be a part of LIV Golf. The golfer is expected to be named the new Captain for Torque GC. And not just that, his friends Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereria are also expected to join in to be in the same team.
Fans react to the latest Schauffele news
As soon as the news was posted on Twitter, it went viral among golf fans. And people are giving all kinds of mixed reactions to the big LIV Golf shocker.
While most of the times when fans have not been happy with players joining the league, it was a little different this time. Some fans were actually positive about the news.
Still got my money on the 4 Aces!!!! Good for LIV though!!!!
— Patrick Reed #1 fan (@PatrickReed_fan) November 6, 2022
But some were disappointed as usual with a golfer willing to switch to LIV.
LIV Butchered the game of golf and made it a mockery. Now it’s a cash grab with no meaning. Little boys and their toys.
— CFLNumber1Fan-Sharon (@CFLNumber1Fan) November 7, 2022
Don’t care one bit
Zero Fs as they say
Top 48 in the world can go
Bring on the next wave of PGAT players
— Tim Albitz (@TimAlbitz) November 7, 2022
However, there were also some who found it hard to believe that the news was actually true. Fans pointed out that there had been no official announcement about the golfer joining LIV Golf.
Can’t find anywhere else reporting this?
— 1000xnotpercent (@1000xnotpercent) November 6, 2022
They will be announced before the end of the year. Greg Norman already confirmed this. They want everything ready to go by the end of this year
— PIP2323 (@AaronSchiro) November 7, 2022
Well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another player drift to the news tour after consistent transitions. But LIV Golf is definitely growing to be a bigger threat to the PGA Tour with every move it makes.
