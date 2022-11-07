‘Great Addition’: LIV Golf Insider Sends Fans Into a Panic With Sensational BREAKING News About Recruiting 7-Time PGA Tour Champion

LIV Golf has been coming up with new surprises every day for fans ever since it came into existence. The new league came in to take over the golf world and is currently the biggest visible threat to the PGA Tour. Moreover, after luring many of the Greatest players from their former tour to join the Saudi circuit, LIV recently succeeded in getting another golf star, Xander Schauffele, into the league. And the fans are giving all kinds of reactions to the news.

Xander Schauffele joins LIV Golf

After having a successful season with golf legends like Phil Mickelson, Dustin Johnson, and more, LIV Golf recently signed a new player. And it’s none other than the long-rumored, former European Tour winner, Xander Schauffele. The golfer has been in the news for having plans to join the league for a long time.

Aug 26, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Xander Schauffele tees off on the 3rd hole during the second round of the TOUR Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

The LIV executives wanted to sign 7 to 10 players for their next season. LIV Golf President Atul Khosla even said in an interview, “We are in the middle of the discussions…We want the teams locked in by the new year.”

And according to sources, the players they had on their radars were Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele. Although they would love to have Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy Onboard as well, the odds of that happening are pretty low.

However, according to a recent post on Twitter, it is confirmed for Schauffele to be a part of LIV Golf. The golfer is expected to be named the new Captain for Torque GC. And not just that, his friends Patrick Cantlay and Mito Pereria are also expected to join in to be in the same team.

Fans react to the latest Schauffele news

As soon as the news was posted on Twitter, it went viral among golf fans. And people are giving all kinds of mixed reactions to the big LIV Golf shocker.

Sep 21, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Xander Schauffele stands on the second green during a practice day for the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

While most of the times when fans have not been happy with players joining the league, it was a little different this time. Some fans were actually positive about the news.

But some were disappointed as usual with a golfer willing to switch to LIV.

However, there were also some who found it hard to believe that the news was actually true. Fans pointed out that there had been no official announcement about the golfer joining LIV Golf.

Well, it wouldn’t be surprising to see another player drift to the news tour after consistent transitions. But LIV Golf is definitely growing to be a bigger threat to the PGA Tour with every move it makes.

