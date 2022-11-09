Grealish agrees next goal Celebration with awestruck young fan

Jack Grealish surprised one of his biggest fans this week – and then let him choose his next goal celebration!

Finlay, 11, is a huge Man City supporter and Jack is his idol.

Not just for his silky skills on the pitch but also for the way he looks after his sister off the pitch.

Finlay, you see, like Jack’s sister, Holly, has cerebral palsy and he’s been hugely impressed by the way Jack involves her in everything he does.

Finlay sent Jack a letter to express his gratitude, writing: “I wish there were more people in the world just like you who treat people with disabilities the same as anyone else.

“It makes me really happy when I see that you, a famous footballer, knows what it’s like to live with people with cerebral palsy.

“You’re my Hero and the best big brother to your sister.

“My dream is to meet you and give you a high five. Imagine meeting your idol!”

And guess what, that’s exactly what happened as part of ‘Fan Mail’ by Premier League Productions.

After initially writing back and sending him a signed City shirt, featuring ‘Grealish 10’, our star Winger also decided to head over to the CFA where Finlay plays every Monday as part of the disability football team.

Watch the moment Finlay spots Jack – and the wonderful interaction between the pair.

Jack tells Finlay he can choose his next goal celebration, a decision he starts to regret when he’s told he should do ‘the worm’ – a breakdancing move popularized by WWE Wrestler Scotty 2 Hotty.

After some friendly negotiating, Jack agrees to do an easier dance when he next finds the net for City.

Watch the uplifting story unfold in the video player above.

