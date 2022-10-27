Grayson Murray involved in serious car crash, withdraws from Bermuda Championship | Golf News and Tour Information
PGA Tour player Grayson Murray was involved in a vehicle accident earlier this week, forcing Murray out of the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.
According to the Royal Gazette, Murray and his caddy, Douglas Schwimer, were riding scooters on Tuesday and en route to their hotel. As Murray was turning a bend he collided with a car coming the opposite direction.
“Two visiting men were hurt and transported to King Edward VII Memorial Hospital via ambulance for treatment,” a police spokesperson told the Gazette. “Each was riding a separate rental scooter at the time of the collision. “One of the men is understood to have sustained injuries to his arms and legs, while the other is understood to have sustained injuries to his hands. Both visitors are in Bermuda for the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship golf tournament.”
In an interview with Golfweek, Murray said he was unconscious and does not remember being transported to the hospital. They said he didn’t break any bones but received 50 stitches, 25 of which were on his face.
“Honestly, I’m pretty lucky because the helmet saved me. If it wasn’t for my knee and stitches in my left hand, I would try to play,” Murray told Golfweek. “It’s nobody’s fault. Riding on the opposite side of the road is already confusing and the roads in Bermuda are narrow and sketchy.”
Schwimer, who was riding behind Murray, attempted to stop but fell off his scooter, resulting in road rash. However he is remaining in the event and will now caddy for alternate Johnson Wagner.
Murray, who has been open about his substance abuse issues, told Golfweek he was sober at the time of the crash. In Bermuda tourists are not allowed to rent cars, forcing many to use scooters to get around the island.
Murray has made 115 starts on the PGA Tour and won the 2017 Barbasol Classic.
