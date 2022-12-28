Grayson McCall, Sam Hartman Headline top available QBs

The transfer quarterback Carousel has been popping in December with more than two-dozen quarterbacks Flying off the board. But even more big-name quarterbacks could be on the way once the Bowl season concludes. Wake Forest star Sam Hartman helped the Demon Deacons knock off Missouri in the Gasparilla Bowl and promptly entered the transfer portal four days later. That means two of the highest-rated quarterbacks in the transfer portal are still available in Hartman and Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall.

But a bunch of other talented pieces have found their next homes. Texas transfer QB Hudson Card picked Purdue over Illinois and a host of others. Kent State transfer Collin Schlee is off to UCLA. Shedeur Sanders is following his dad to Colorado, and Oregon State Landed its highest-rated commit ever in Clemson transfer QB DJ Uiagalelei.

You can take Purdue, UCLA, Colorado and Oregon State off the list of teams that have openings to sell. But Auburn, Illinois and Notre Dame are three teams that have been extremely active in the quarterback transfer market because they all have playing time potentially on the table.

Subscribe to 247Sports YouTube for the latest college football, basketball and recruiting news including live college commitments.

Here are the top available quarterbacks and the latest intel on where they could be leaning.