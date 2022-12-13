Grayson McCall is the Gators’ new number one target

The transfer Portal is always total chaos, and it’s been just that for Florida football over the past few weeks. From Rumors about Sam Hartman and Devin Leary to Spencer Sanders trending towards the Gators, Florida fans have just about read it all.

Now, Napier and the Gators have a clear-cut top target in the portal: Coastal Carolina transfer Grayson McCall.

McCall is easily one of the most attractive QBs in the Portal at this point. He battled through some injuries this season, as he only played in 10 of CC’s 12 games. Despite being beaten up, Grayson threw for 2,633 yards and 24 TDs, while also rushing for five scores and only throwing two interceptions.

For comparison’s sake, he’s just like some of the other transfer Portal QBs relative to Anthony Richardson. He’ll give the Gators a major upgrade in the passing game but won’t have the same explosiveness on the ground that AR provided.

Coastal Carolina QB Grayson McCall has entered the transfer portal He has passed for 8,019 yards and 78 touchdowns during his time at Coastal. pic.twitter.com/vM7PjMJmv3 — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) December 12, 2022

It isn’t a stretch to say that McCall could end up in Gainesville. In the short time he’s been in the portal, the Gators have already become the favorites to land him according to BetCarolina.com.

The Gators are given a 26% chance to land Grayson, with odds of +285. The teams behind the Gators are Liberty at +335, Auburn at +485, Notre Dame at +650, and the rest of the field at +385.

McCall would totally transform the Gator offense next season. With his arm, the Gators will become a much more potent passing offense regardless of who’s catching the ball for him. Being able to balance out the strong running game of Montrell Johnson and Trevor Etienne with a viable passing offense will make the Gators much more Lethal on that side of the ball.

The transfer Portal is a rollercoaster, so expect to hear a lot of rumblings about other schools before McCall makes his decision. But never count out Napier and the Gators.

