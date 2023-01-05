Grayson Allen flagrantly fouls Duke basketball teammate, plays Hero

A flagrant foul by Milwaukee Bucks guard Grayson Allen helped former Duke basketball teammate Gary Trent Jr. and the Toronto Raptors force overtime on Wednesday night. But in the end, Allen played the part of a Hero as the Bucks escaped with a 104-101 road win.

The Raptors faced a seemingly impossible 90-69 deficit with less than four minutes remaining in the fourth quarter. Trent, whose one-and-done Blue Devil campaign coincided with Allen’s senior year in 2017-18, scored seven points in the final 30 seconds of regulation.

