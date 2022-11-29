Grayhounds outlast Wildcats in opener

TRAVIS J. BROWN



There were no moral victories at Davenport North High School on Monday night.

The Wildcats, who bring back very few players with varsity experience from last year’s 15-7 squad, trailed Burlington by 11 points with 2 1/2 minutes remaining in the season opener. North trimmed the lead to three with less than a minute remaining before falling 82-74 to the visiting Grayhounds, who reached the Class 4A state tournament last season.

“Well,” North guard TreVon Coney said when asked if he was pleased with the team’s rally. “We’ve got to win. Foul trouble, missed free throws and missed layups really got us in trouble.”

North (0-1) opened the second half on an 18-8 run to erase a nine-point halftime deficit. Michael Harris knocked down a 3-pointer that gave the Wildcats a 51-50 lead with 90 seconds left in the third quarter.

It would be the only lead of the game for the Wildcats.

Coney, who had scored nine points during North’s third-quarter run and assisted on two more baskets, picked up his fourth foul just seconds later and went to the bench. The Wildcats struggled to handle the basketball without Coney on the floor, and Burlington opened the fourth quarter with a 6-0 run to push its lead back to nine.

“They really started to get us going after halftime,” North head Coach Marquez Davis said of Coney. “They definitely helped lead the charge back.”

Merquiche Lewis Jr. made one of two free throws to push his team’s lead to 11 with 2 1/2 minutes left. Nolan Mosier tipped in a missed shot before Coney made a free throw and scored a driving layup. Lewis Jr. answered with a jumper, but Coney put back a miss while getting fouled, and the free throw pulled the Wildcats within 77-72.

North’s defense forced a jump ball, and Coney found Eli Hinton inside for a layup that drew the Wildcats within three with just under a minute remaining. However, the Grayhounds (1-0) would put the game away at the foul line in the closing 60 seconds.

Lewis Jr., Burlington’s lone returning starter from last year’s state tournament team, scored 16 of his career-high 35 points in the fourth quarter to help the Grayhounds hold off North. Lewis Jr. also pulled down 14 rebounds.

JJ Martin scored 20 of his career-high 24 points in the first half to help the Grayhounds to a 42-33 lead at the break. Davis was not pleased with his team’s effort in the first half.

“We came in (at halftime) and we challenged everybody,” Davis said. “We let everyone know that we really got out-toughed in that first half. We needed some guys to step up.”

Coney was one of those guys. He scored 20 of his career-high 30 points in the second half despite sitting for nearly five minutes with foul trouble.

“We just have to play the way we played in the third quarter stretch,” Coney said. “We have to start off like that and play the whole 32 minutes like that.”

Mosier matched his career high with 15 points, and he also collected 15 rebounds. Harris, playing in his first varsity contest, finished with 12 points, and Hinton contributed a career-high 11 points off the North bench.

The Wildcats shot just 41% from the floor and 21% from 3-point range in the contest. But while Coney wasn’t pleased to come up short in the Wildcats’ season-opener, his Coach saw room for improvement.

“Film session will be very eye-opening for us tomorrow,” Davis said. “I just wanted to let the guys know that, hey, this is one of 21 and we still have a long grind to go. But we’ve got some things we need to clean up.”