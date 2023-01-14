Gray wins the Budweiser Goal of the Month award

Everton winger’s stunning Strike at Man City voted the best of November and December

Demarai Gray’s stunning Strike against Manchester City has been voted November and December Budweiser’s Goal of the Month, giving him his first Premier League monthly award.

The Everton midfielder ran from his own half before steadying himself and curling a right-footed shot into the top corner, despite losing his balance, to earn his side a point at the champions.

“The strike, as soon as it left my foot, I knew it was going in,” Gray told Everton’s official website.

🗳️The votes are in… and @22Demarai is yours @premierleague Goal of the Month Winner for November/December 👏⚽🏆 A reminder of his 𝒔𝒑𝒆𝒄𝒕𝒂𝒄𝒖𝒍𝒂𝒓 Strike 🆚 Man City 📹🤤 pic.twitter.com/sDzRHyGYwQ — Budweiser Football (@budfootball) January 13, 2023

Gray is the first Everton player to claim the Prize since Andros Townsend took the award for his brilliant effort against Burnley in September 2021.

His goal was chosen by a panel of experts combined with a public vote, beating seven other contenders.

