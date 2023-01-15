Gray commits to play volleyball at UMHB

By Jay Hinton

Glen Rose Reporter

GLEN ROSE — Avery Gray, the 2022 District 6-4A Setter of the Year, has verbally committed to play volleyball at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, Texas.

“It has certainly been a goal of mine to play college volleyball,” said Gray, who committed to The Cru on Dec. 29. “I remember going to UT-Arlington volleyball games with my grandparents when I was Younger and thinking how amazing it would be to do what they were doing one day.”

Gray went to a volleyball camp at UMHB during the summer where she met some of the current players as well as future players and the coaching staff. She made a second trip in the fall.

“I went on a visit in October, which was a wonderful opportunity to experience the campus while there were students all around the campus,” she said. “These experiences definitely helped solidify my decision because I enjoyed my time on campus, and I can really picture myself there.”

As a junior, Gray, a three-year starter for the Lady Tigers, recorded 707 assists, 248 digs and 76 service aces for the Lady Tigers in 2022. The Lady Tigers (29-13) finished second in District 6-4A with a 7-2 and advanced to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

“It is definitely a relief to know where I’m headed after high school,” Gray said. “Currently, I’m enjoying pushing to the next level and playing boldly in volleyball without fear of failure, and I’m looking forward to that for the rest of the club season and next high school season.”

She has 1,734 career assists for the Lady Tigers, and she currently plays club volleyball for NRG in Mansfield.

“UMHB really checks all of my boxes: small, faith-based and close to home. Athletically, they have a strong volleyball program, a great coach, great facilities and a strong sense of support and community,” she said, adding she likes the academics, advanced science program and resources for students.

“UMHB would be my first choice for college even if I couldn’t pursue volleyball there, so I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to go to school there while also continuing to play the sport I love so much,” she said.

The NCAA Div. III UMHB finished 17-8 last season and 10-5 in the American Southwest Conference.