Grass may be legal now, but my lawn doesn’t know it

When I was growing up, the entire backyard — the one I still have now — was entirely a working space. There was the main garden, a raspberry patch, a garlic patch, a patio that served as a potting area, a Giant woodpile and a Massive compost pit that crouched behind it.

As kids, we whined for a pool, or at the very least, a place to play badminton. The compromise was a tetherball pole. Dad no doubt calculated that it was a sport that took up little space. If anyone ever wonders why my sportiness begins and ends at being very good at punching a bag on the end of a rope, this is why. There was added incentive to be good: if you stumbled, you fell into a thicket of raspberries on one side, or a split rail fence on the other.

My dad grew tomatoes, beans, squash, beets, onions, carrots, cucumbers, turnips, green peppers, and radishes. They chose things that grew well in soil augmented with manure and compost, and the bounty was always phenomenal. We canned and pickled and froze and lived off that garden for a year. It took me years to understand what I considered a pain in the butt was my father’s need for security. He would be 96 if he were alive. We need to listen to more people my father’s age.

When I moved in, I grassed over almost the whole thing, save for a tiny plot to grow a few tomatoes. I decided with two small kids, the space was better used for play, and besides, there was no way I could maintain what had effectively been a full-time job for my dad. I figured a lawn would be far less work.

I was wrong. A lawn is a Wretched lover, one that is never satisfied, one that saps all your resources, one that succumbs to the vagaries of the weather. Over the past 25 years, I have sodded, I have seeded, I have mowed, I have fertilized, I have watered, I have yelled, I have cried, and I have weeded. I have also coerced and paid other people to do all of these things, as well. If my father’s full-time job was gardening, mine has been losing sleep over a backyard that looks like there should be Tumbleweeds blowing across parts of it.

And now I have given up. As I watch the perils of climate change, I realize my goal of a non-native green carpet is ridiculous and wrong. With drought seizing so many parts of the world by the throat, why am I dumping water on a lawn that is telling me with every indicator possible that it does not want to be here?

Part of the yard sports thick, lush grass. But every year without fail, about half of it gives up in the heat and the soil is degraded by walnut and cedar trees. You know what grows really well? White clover. Clover likes my yard. So I’ve decided to embrace the clover. It’s supposed to be here, it likes being here, and bees and Monarch butterflies like it too. It’s good for the soil, it doesn’t need watering, and I’ll rarely have to cut it.

I haven’t watered this year. Instead, I pull Weeds for an hour or two most days in anticipation of throwing down Clover seeds. I look at the yellowed grass and tell it I will no longer ask it to be something it’s not. If strong little warrior blades want to come back next year, their reinforcements will be Glorious clover, not chemicals and frustration.

I don’t need a yard full of vegetables like my dad did. But I can definitely follow his wisdom — albeit belatedly — that fighting Mother Nature is a fool’s errand.

