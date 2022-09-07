Graphic Reveals NBA Stars Who May Miss The Playoffs

The current NBA is stacked with some of the best talent it’s had in years.

Nikola Jokic, Stephen Curry, Ja Morant, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, LeBron James, Devin Booker, and Karl-Anthony Towns are just some of the many masterful pros who are populating the league.

In fact, these guys are all playing in just one of the NBA’s two conferences.

This means that one of them will not make the Playoffs in the upcoming season.

Crazy to think that at least one of these teams will miss the Playoffs next season 👀 It’s going to be a battle in the Western Conference 😤 pic.twitter.com/6W3SgtzHRE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) September 7, 2022

Only eight teams are going to be in the postseason, which means that one of those superstars will be going home early.

It is wild to think that association has so much Greatness that a future Hall of Famers won’t even make it to the first round.

But, which icon will start summer early?

Winners In The West

Many people would say that James is the player who will most likely not be in the Playoffs next year.

That’s because his Los Angeles Lakers didn’t even compete in the play-in tournament last season.

But we all know that James has a Talent for impressing and Proving people wrong so he can’t be counted out, especially if the rest of his team stays healthy and Russell Westbrook finds his rhythm with the Lakers.

Will Williamson and his Pelicans keep getting better?

How about Leonard and his Clippers – will they surge forward as many expect?

Can Booker’s Suns return to their former glory?

What about Towns and his new-look Timberwolves?

There are many questions swirling around the Western Conference right now and a lot can change and surprise between now and the playoffs.

Keep an eye on the West because it’s going to get wild.