Grantville Recreation to host bingo

By Laura Camper / [email protected]

The Grantville Recreation Committee is working quickly to bring activities to the city, according to the members.

The events will start on Feb. 9 with bingo at the Post Street Community Center beginning at 6 pm

“(Bingo) has been requested by numerous people,” said Grantville Councilman David Clark.

Clark, a driving force behind getting the Recreation Advisory Committee staffed, said that it is the first of many activities the committee members are hoping to bring to the city.

They are planning a family movie night, an art class and a few sports.

“We aren’t going to just sit here and not fulfill our promises,” Clark said.

Clark, Councilwoman Dee Berry and Mayor Richard Proctor said during their campaigns that they would revive the city’s Recreation department if they were elected. While they have not hired a Recreation director, they appointed the members to the committee and the committee is actively rebuilding the department.

Nicholas Dobson, one of the committee members said that he is very grateful to the Grantville Police Department, which has been organizing holiday events in the city including the Fourth of July and Halloween Celebrations and the Christmas parade. But it’s time for the residents to step up, they said.

The committee members have chosen the activities to provide something for people of all age groups, they said. Valerie Mapson, chair of the committee, agreed.

“We’re just trying to get up and running and just have some fun for the kids and the adults,” Mapson said.

Currently the committee is focusing on four sports — soccer, kickball, baseball and basketball, she said. But the details have yet to be ironed out, she added.

The supplies for bingo night were purchased by the city, Mapson said, and a food truck will be on-site for those who wish to purchase food. The committee has also been raising donations from local businesses to start some of the other activities, she said.

There has been a dearth of activities for local residents and they are trying to build community, Mapson and Dobson said.

“We just want to see Grantville do better,” Dobson said. “Just get together and have some fun.”