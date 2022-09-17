Grants to help Maui Nonprofits steward land, support the arts | News, Sports, Jobs

A Maui nonprofit will receive a $100,000 grant to help steward lands recently placed under permanent protection in East Maui.

Ke Ao Hali’i, which recently purchased separate parcels of about 30 Acres each along the Hana coastline, will use the ‘Aina Community Grant from the Office of Hawaiian Affairs to strengthen the health of Mokae and Maka’alae lands through Restoration of native plant and animal habitats, development of traditional agriculture and management of shoreline ecosystems.

The community nonprofit was one of 10 across the state that received a total of $754,840 in grant awards from OHA, according to a news release.

OHA’s Grants Program supports Hawai’i-based nonprofit organizations that have projects, programs and initiatives that serve the lahui in alignment with OHA’s Mana i Mauli Ola Strategic Plan.

“OHA cannot accomplish its mission of raising a beloved lahui alone, and it is our belief that the best way to stretch our dollars is by supporting the outstanding work that these community nonprofits are already undertaking in serving the Native Hawaiian community,” said OHA Board Chairperson Carmen “Crazy” Lindsey, who is also the Maui trustee. “Together, in a spirit of lokahi, we can accomplish so much more.”

On Thursday, OHA trustees also approved ‘Ohana Community Grant Awards of $85,000 to Maui-based Ke Kula o Pi’ilani, to help revitalize and steward the Hawaiian Heritage Garden at Kepaniwai Park, and $80,00 to Hana Arts, which will use the funds to unite and uplift a predominantly Native Hawaiian community of youth in East Maui through arts and culture education and events.

Organizations also received funds for statewide projects. Two $50,000 Iwi Kupuna Repatriation & Reinternment Grants were awarded to The Hawaiian Church of Hawai’i Nei and Huliauapa’a to assist with Malama iwi kupuna initiatives statewide.

The Homestead Community Development Corporation, which is located in Anahola but governed by associations statewide, received a $40,000 grant to increase policy advocacy for the Homestead waitlist.

Other grant awards included $100,000 to Papahana Kuaola and $99,840 to Hui Malama O Ke Kai Foundation on O’ahu, $100,000 to ‘Aina Ho’okupu o Kilauea on Kaua’i and $50,000 to the Keaukaha Pana’ewa Community Alliance on Hawai’i island .

The 10 newly approved Grants wrap up OHA’s grant Awards for the year. A new cycle of OHA grant solicitations will be posted to the OHA Grants Program website at www.oha.org/grants in January.