Grants available for local artists | Local News

Special to The News Herald



Artists from Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell counties are eligible for Artist Support Grants through Sept. 30.

The one-year regional grant program funds professional and artistic development for emerging or established artists to create work, improve business operations or bring work to new audiences. The Artist Support Grants replace the Regional Artist Project Grants.

Locally, the program will be administered by the Burke Arts Council, Caldwell Arts Council, United Arts Council of Catawba County, Iredell Arts Council, McDowell Arts Council Association, the Hiddenite Arts and Heritage Center and Rock School Arts Foundation, in partnership with the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources. Grants will range from $500 to $3,000. Before submitting the application, artists must contact their local arts organization for an initial review and to receive instructions for accessing the grant portal.

People are also reading…

This program will provide financial support to committed, gifted individual artists, as well as small, unincorporated groups of collaborating artists, who have lived in Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell, and McDowell counties for at least one year. It supports a broad range of talented artists in the genres of visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography and interdisciplinary arts. Artists should demonstrate a commitment to spending a significant portion of their time on their work as artists.

Grant guidelines

Before applying, artists must contact their county’s arts council or organization for an initial review to confirm their project meets the required criteria and to receive instructions for the online application. Applicants who do not have access to a computer or lack adequate internet, etc. are encouraged to request assistance from their local arts council office.

Both individual artists and small unincorporated groups of collaborating artists are eligible to apply. Artists should have lived continuously in the region (Region 14: Alexander, Burke, Caldwell, Catawba, Iredell and McDowell) in which they are applying for at least one year prior to the application deadline. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and either US citizens or a permanent resident alien. Artists who live in more than one region should apply only where they spend most of the year. All members of a Collaborating team must be North Carolina residents, live in the region in which they are applying, and meet the other Eligibility requirements. Résumés for all team members documenting residence must be included with the application.

Eligibility

The following are ineligible for grant funds:

Artists who are Sole proprietors of organizations that have already received funding for fiscal year 2020–21 from the North Carolina Arts Council

Current board and staff members of the Consortium partner organizations and their immediate family members

Artists enrolled full time in undergraduate or associate degree-granting programs

Eligible Projects and Expenses

Completion/presentation of new work: Cost of resources necessary to complete or present a significant new work (eg, Purchasing art supplies or equipment or space rental) – digital may qualify.

Career promotion: Projects aimed at advertising artists’ work and/or demonstrating their skill level (eg, websites, portfolios, audio-visual documentation, and online presentation)

Training: Costs to attend a class or workshop (in-person or virtual) aimed either at Enhancing the artist’s skill level or professional development (eg, a master class or workshop taught by acknowledged authorities in the applicant artist’s medium)

Travel: Costs of transportation, lodging, and food for training, professional conferences or research as allowed or possible while adhering to social distancing guidelines

Ineligible Projects and Costs

Scholarships for undergraduate or graduate-level education

Projects that support or oppose a particular candidate for public office

Projects that are exclusive to members of a particular religious faith group

Nonprofit initiatives

Projects that do not have a direct effect on the applicant’s growth as an artist (eg, the promotion of other artists’ work)

Evaluation criteria

All complete applications will be reviewed by a panel of arts professionals with experience in various disciplines. Panelists will score each application based on the following evaluation criteria:

Artistic merit: Demonstrated Talent in an art form and overall Excellence of the artist’s work; clear commitment to a career as a practicing professional artist

Project merit: Benefit of the proposed project to the artist’s professional growth; feasibility of the proposed project

Timeline:

Application deadline: 11:59 pm Sept. 30

Award notifications: late October-early November

Project timeline: Jan. 1 to June 30, 2023

Final reports due: July 15, 2023

To learn more

For more information, visit: