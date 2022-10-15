“Grant Williamson Just Zion’d His Shoe”: NBA Twitter Erupts with Hilarious Reactions as Celtics forward Blew Up his Air Jordan 37s

Celtics forward Grant Williams busts his shoe mid-game against the Toronto Raptors, reminding us of a similar episode Duke Sensation Zion Williamson faced.

Fortunately, Grant Williams is alright in what could have been a serious injury. During a preseason game against the Raports, the 6ft 6′ Celtics forward would bust his shoe as he attempted a fastbreak euro step. Ultimately, tumbling down over 6ft 8′ Veteran Thaddeus Young as he released the ball.

Grant Williams’ shoe exploded midgame 😳 pic.twitter.com/ALLzwIL1Gm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 15, 2022

With everyone eager to know the kicks Williams was wearing, on watching the play again, fans were quick to point out that the 23-year-old had donned a pair of Air Jordan 37s. Surprisingly, this incident had a Zion Williamson connection.

At the time, Zion was playing for Duke, touted as the next big thing, with the likes of former USA President Barack Obama visiting him during a college basketball game against North Carolina.

A few seconds into the game, the power forward busted his shoe, resulting in a knee injury, leaving everyone stunned, including the USA’s 44th President. In the case of Zion, he was wearing Nike’s PG 2.5.

Unlike Zion, Celtics forward Grant Williams escaped unhurt. Nevertheless, Twitter had some interesting reactions to the incident.

NBA Twitter reacts to Grant Williams busting his shoe.

🚨 EXPLODING SHOE ALERT 🚨 Grant Williams is Lucky not to be injured after this 🙌pic.twitter.com/wa36QNRoRw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 15, 2022

Grant Williams had a blowout in his Air Jordan 37s 😱 pic.twitter.com/242SvRWkAO — Nice Kicks (@nicekicks) October 15, 2022

pay Grant Williams so he can afford some decent shoes — CelticsBlog (@celticsblog) October 15, 2022

Jayson Tatum examining Grant Williams’ shoe explosion lol pic.twitter.com/Q8OeB07jrk — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) October 15, 2022

Grant just Zion’d his shoe. pic.twitter.com/O7bgAoVAnI — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) October 15, 2022

Grant Williams’ shoe just exploded on that last drive. Preseason for shoes too, I guess. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) October 15, 2022

Grant Williams has a shoe blow-out pic.twitter.com/aLfaD87i4t — 3030 (@jose3030) October 15, 2022

The above incident might impel Nike to roll some heads, given this isn’t the first time such an incident has occurred.

