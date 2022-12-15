Grant Wahl: A journalist, a pioneer, a friend in soccer

Part of this came from SI’s august reputation, to be sure, but Grant had a way of bestowing gravitas on the subjects he wrote about. That helped him become the definitive voice on so many of them, one whose work so readily became part of the historical record of whatever person or team or event or occasion was in the spotlight. I was reminded of this when an MLSoccer.com colleague reached out this week to share their favorite memory of Grant and his work.

It was a 2005 SI piece on the intensity of the US-Mexico rivalry titled “Yes, Hard Feelings,” published the week of another harrowing Hexagonal trip to Estadio Azteca for the USMNT, that stuck in this colleague’s mind. In their words:

“I was about 12 at the time, obsessed with soccer and just starting to get into reading true sports writing. My dad had an SI subscription, and I found that article inside and remember being awestruck that soccer, especially American soccer, could be written about with that amount of care, detail and storytelling.

“At the time, as best as I could tell in my young age, soccer in American sports media was treated as a passing thought at best and a joke at worst. Grant opened up a world of context, both culturally and historically, that made the game feel important, and that in turn changed the way I viewed my favorite sport, and myself, in the American sports landscape. No longer on the outside looking in, Grant made me feel like soccer was a part of the club.”

That’s a pretty apt way of putting it. Wahl’s career traversed a time of striking growth and evolution in North American soccer. His work both reflected and amplified that, while never losing an important sense of accountability. Wherever the future takes us, I hope those of us who watch, write, talk and think about this league never, ever forget the value of all that.