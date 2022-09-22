Grant Newsome talks the Wolverines’ tight ends

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan tight ends Coach Grant Newsome met with the media on Wednesday afternoon to discuss his position group a quarter of the way through the season.

Here’s everything they said:

On who has established themselves behind Erick All and Luke Schoonmaker:

I think that’s one of the things we’re really, really lucky to have is that we feel like we’re five, six, maybe even seven deep that can go in at tight end and win us games. Obviously, Erick and Schoony are the two top dogs. Behind them, Joel’s done a heck of a job. They absolutely dominated a guy at the goal line in UConn. He’s playing his tail off. Max Bredeson is playing really, really well. Colston Loveland, Matt Hibner, Carter Selzer. We feel like in that group, we’ve got a lot of guys we can win a lot of games with.

On how he coaches physicality to the tight ends room:

I was extremely lucky that they already had that foundation with Sherrone, with Jay Harbaugh. But I think that’s just the mentality those guys have had, and we’ve continued to stress it: that if you want to be involved in the pass game, you want to get the targets, you’ve got to continue to be involved in the run game. That’s what comes first, and that’s one of our Offensive identities. So we’re gonna be a big part of that, along with the Offensive line.

On if the tight ends are asking for more targets:

Well, I think we have a very unselfish group across the board. I think everyone’s focused on the team’s success. And I think also a part of it, too, is we’ve had really good first games. You wouldn’t trade that for the opposite, but as a result, you’ve gotten a lot of these top guys have played six quarters of football as opposed to 12. And a lot of those games were kind of already starting to get out of hand in the first half. Obviously, we know that the tight ends are a critical part of this offense, and they’re gonna continue to be involved. And it’s definitely continued to be a focal part of the offense.

On when he noticed Colston Loveland’s abilities:

In the spring. Obviously, some guys are gonna have it. And we’ve realized pretty quickly that he had the tools. On top of that, the Mindset — was very, very mature for his age. Not just physically, but also mentally, how he’s able to come in and grasp the playbook and handle the stress of being a student-athlete playing football at Michigan.

He’s got all the tools in the world, so we’re super excited about him. Going to continue to stay on top of him and make sure that he continues to hopefully progress into the top tight end we think he can be.

On how he helped Hunter Neff through his injury in 2021:

I talked to him a little bit, kind of early when he was hurt. I’ve just been so happy for him. He’s worked his tail off. And he’s one of many guys — he may not get the headlines, but just comes in, day in and day out, is all about Michigan football and what he can do to help the team. And is just so unselfish in that way.

So obviously, it was devastating last year for him to tear his ACL like that. I was so, so happy that he was able to work his way back and chose to come back and has been contributing to the team and was able to get to a catch.

On how Erick All has balanced football with being a new father:

He’s been impressive, I’ll tell you that. For a guy that’s got a ton on his plate, just the maturity he’s shown and handling that responsibility. It’s the type thing where if you didn’t know, you wouldn’t really know. He hasn’t let it affect his play, or affect his Mindset or his attention in meetings or practice. He’s done a heck of a job handling it all.

On how Luke Schoonmaker has grown as a player:

I think just being the complete tight end. I think he’s always kind of been that, and there’s always been flashes of that in practice. It’s always been our opinion in the building that this guy’s got an Incredible ceiling; we think he can be this top-level tight end. It was just going out there and putting it all on tape and putting it all together, kind of like you guys saw, really throughout all last year. The pass game started to come along towards the latter half of last year. And again, it’s stuff that we’ve seen in practice for years. It’s been awesome to see that translate onto the game field.

On if his unselfish style rubs off on the group:

Possibly, but I honestly think it’s more just the team mentality and the culture that the guys and Coach Harbaugh have done an incredible job of creating, where it’s really all about the team. It’s not about, ‘Oh, why did I only get three targets this game?’ Or, ‘This guy got four; I only got three. Why is he in on this play?’ The guys are just about winning.

When you go through an experience like last year, you’re gonna get that taste of what it’s like to achieve one of your dreams, one of your goals. It helps cement that — that this is the right Mindset to have, and it’s about the team. You look at the tight ends last year. They had a few catches in the non-conference schedule, and then as the year progressed, the ball started finding them more and more. And I think they all recognized that, as does every single position group on the team: It’s about the team’s success.

Coach Harbaugh always says, ‘A rising tide will lift all ships.’ I think the team definitely believes that.

On what tight ends do differently when asked to play at H-back or fullback:

It’s definitely different. Obviously, the Angles are kind of changed. The footwork is a little different. So it’s a tough ask. But we’re fortunate we have guys like Erick, like Max Bredeson, like Matt Hibner, who are Athletic enough, who are strong enough and are smart enough to handle those responsibilities.

It gives us a huge luxury as coaches that there’s not really a formation or a set or personnel group that we can’t get in because we’re fortunate to have the Talented guys we do.

There are opposing coaches saying that the Michigan program is a reflection of Jim Harbaugh:

I think it’s a huge compliment to be a reflection of a Coach who’s won at the highest levels and was a loss against his brother away from being on the Mount Rushmore of NFL coaches. I think it’s a huge compliment, but I think it’s another way of saying that — just a physical, well-coached team that’s going to come out and try to smash you in the mouth for 60 minutes. So I think it’s a huge compliment, and it’s a huge compliment to the guys.

On if he helps with Offensive line coaching:

I’ll still work with the tackles some if I get a chance during special teams and stuff like that. But Sherrone does an incredible job doing multiple roles. He and our support staff do a great job behind the scenes of making sure they’re trying to put those guys in the best position possible. That’s something that we’ll continue to do.