Grant HS girls soccer team ready for new year after winning first state title

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – In this High School Spotlight, FOX 12 meets up with the reigning 6A girls soccer Champions at Grant High School.

State Champs always and forever.

“It’s amazing to know that our name is on the top of the list. The whole school knows it, the whole state knows it. Everyone is out for us now,” said Olivia Lukrofka, senior midfielder for Grant.

The returning OSAA 6A title holders from Northeast Portland are back to retain their reign in the Grant Bowl, after capturing the first girls state soccer championship in school history.

“Once wasn’t enough, we are going to try and do it again,” senior midfielder KT Roesinger said.

Just like sixth grade when this gang of gals grouped up for the state cup.

“It was like, ‘yeah, we’re winning!’ But I definitely, there was much more pride in winning it last year than at that point in my life,” Roesinger said.

At this point in their lives, the Generals are rated No. 20 in the country.

“Being a Grant General, it seems like we are just representing the neighborhood and Northeast Portland,” senior goalkeeper Michaela McCollum said.

The Generals’ marching orders are delivered by triple-threat of senior Captains from a dozen member senior class.

“Oh yeah! KT, Michaela, we grew up going to the same schools, played for the same team, NEU. Northeast United,” said Lukrofka.

From kids to college, Lukrofka is committed to playing Division I ball at San Francisco.

“My name is in the books, Lukrofka, everyone knows. My grandfather, my grandmother, my brother, my dad, my mom,” she said. “My grandfather taught here, retired a few years ago. It’s pretty cool.”

McCollum will soon call Spokane home with the Gonzaga Bulldogs.

“We kind of all have our different parts of the field to maintain organization and leadership,” McCollum said.

Leaders like Roesinger are also leaving their marks in the classroom, recording the highest team GPA, for girls or boys, in the state.

“We actually have something to defend now, and we have people that are kind of knocking at our door and want a piece, so I am definitely proud and excited to defend that title,” Roesinger said.

Good luck this season to the Defending 6A State Champions!

