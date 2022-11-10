Grant Hill helps welcome five-star to Duke basketball family

At his Montverde Academy (Fla.), five-star Duke basketball Prize Sean Stewart inked his national letter of intent on Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

And former two-time Blue Devil national Champion Grant Hill, a friend of the Stewart family, was at the Powerhouse prep school’s signing ceremony to congratulate the 6-foot-8, 230-pound ferocious power forward.

Later in the day, Stewart posted the following pictures of the event, including two of him standing next to Hill, to his Instagram account:

