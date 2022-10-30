Granny basketball players from Austin area play exhibition in Conroe

On Saturday at the CK Ray Recreation Center, an exhibition match took place between Granny Basketball League teams from Round Rock, Georgetown and Conroe. The Conroe team — the Texas 2 Steps — just started over the summer and played in their first exhibition Saturday.

On YourCourierNews.com: New Conroe Granny Basketball team brings ladies over 50 together for ‘flesh fouls’ and fun

The team of ladies 50 and over practices at 6:30 pm Wednesdays at the CK Ray Center. Previous basketball experience a bonus but not necessary. Visit grannybasketball.com for more information or contact Chris Crowe at 972-922-4754 or [email protected]

