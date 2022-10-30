Granny basketball players from Austin area play exhibition in Conroe

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate 1 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 2 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 3 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 4 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 5 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 6 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 7 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 8 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 9 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 10 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 11 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 12 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 13 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less 14 of 14 Gary Fountain/Contributor Show More Show Less

On Saturday at the CK Ray Recreation Center, an exhibition match took place between Granny Basketball League teams from Round Rock, Georgetown and Conroe. The Conroe team — the Texas 2 Steps — just started over the summer and played in their first exhibition Saturday.

