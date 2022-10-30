Granny basketball players from Austin area play exhibition in Conroe
On Saturday at the CK Ray Recreation Center, an exhibition match took place between Granny Basketball League teams from Round Rock, Georgetown and Conroe. The Conroe team — the Texas 2 Steps — just started over the summer and played in their first exhibition Saturday.
