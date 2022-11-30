Grandview Heights celebrates the boys soccer team’s second state title

With the high school band leading the way, Grandview Heights seemed like “Title Town, USA.”

Fans celebrated a second consecutive Division III state Championship by the Grandview Heights High School boys soccer team with a Parade Nov. 29 from Larson Middle School, east on First Avenue, north on Grandview Avenue and turning west onto Third Avenue to conclude at Bobcat Stadium.

Grandview Heights junior Visi Yzeiri leans on the state Championship Trophy at the stadium Nov. 29 following a Parade to celebrate the Bobcats' second consecutive Division III title. Yzeiri is flanked by Shane Oller (right) and Danny Claypool and Leo Marcellana (left). The Bobcats defeated Toledo Ottawa Hills 3-0 in the final Nov. 12 at Lower.com Field.

Assistant Coach Jean Philemond may have described it best.

“Are you now Title Town, USA?” Philebaum asked the hundreds of fans in attendance as the sun ducked away in the horizon.

The Bobcats defeated Toledo Ottawa Hills 3-0 on Nov. 12 at Lower.com Field in the state final to finish 15-7-1. Last fall, they beat Columbiana Crestview 4-2 in the title game.

Grandview Heights boys soccer Coach James Gerdes (right) and Assistant Coach Jean Philemond ride on the back of a vintage MG on Nov. 29 during a Parade to celebrate the team's second consecutive Division III state championship. The car is owned by Tom Hayes and was driven by Mike Bockbrader.

Coach James Gerdes and Philemond were escorted through the Parade route to the stadium via a vintage MG convertible owned by Tom Hayes, the father of 2022 Graduate Connor Hayes, a starting defender on last season’s team. The car was driven by Mike Bockbrader, the father of this season’s starting goalie, Beck Bockbrader.

“We did it last year, but it was a lot tougher than last year, and that’s a testament to every player,” said Gerdes, whose Bobcats have won seven district, four regional and two state championships in his seven seasons. “When the tournament came on, they got stronger and stronger.

