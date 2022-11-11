Grandview girls runners, girls soccer team produced seasons to remember

Grandview girls runners, girls soccer team produced seasons to remember

The Grandview Heights girls cross country and girls soccer teams both completed standout seasons Nov. 5, with the Runners competing in the Division III state meet at Fortress Obetz and the soccer Squad playing in a Division III regional Championship game at Logan.

Neither team finished the way they would have liked, but both still turned in milestone seasons. The cross country team entered the state meet coming off the program’s first regional championship and also won its first league title since 2012. The girls soccer team captured its first district championship since 2018.

“We have a young team, and I think this is the most freshmen and sophomores that I’ve played consistently in a season,” said fourth-year girls soccer Coach Bre Dominach, whose team lost 1-0 to Lynchburg-Clay in its regional final. “It’s nice to know we have a young core that will continue to grow, and I’m excited to see where we’ll be going in the next couple of years.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button