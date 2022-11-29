Grandview girls basketball looking to stay on top in 2022-23

Grandview girls basketball has proven itself to be the top dog of Class 5A for six years running. After dropping Valor Christian in the state championship last season — the Wolves’ third title since 2017 — the Wolves are eager to do it again.

At the beginning of the month, at the CHSAA Winter Sports High School Media Day at Empower Field at Mile High, head Coach Josh Ulitzky, sophomore Sienna Betts and senior Isa Dillehay discussed their prospects for their upcoming slate.

They know that this year’s team will look much different after the exit of Lauren Betts (17.2 points per game, 11 rebounds per game, 3.6 blocks per game) and Marya Hudgins (16.4 points per game, 1.9 steals per game). Sienna, more than anything, is looking forward to being “Sienna Betts” and not just “Lauren’s little sister.”

Now, she’ll step into more of a leadership role as the team’s top returning scorer.

“It’s so weird to consider myself not one of the Younger girls anymore,” Sienna said. “I was just the baby of the team, but I definitely say I was kind of vocal for a freshman. Not kind of, I was very vocal. … But I’m excited this summer, for my team. I really got to practice leadership and just continued the positivity part and that’s very important for this year.”

Dillehay’s role, however, will take on a new life.

“I feel like I kind of was a sixth man last year, but now I feel like I’m going to be point guard and be running the show a little bit,” she said.

While the Wolves know this year won’t be easy, especially with the transition needed to make up for lost production in the post, they’re eager to get back in action. They will, undoubtedly, have a target on their backs.

Luckily for them, they have a strong foundation to build upon. Since that 2017 season, they’ve boasted a 134-22 record and a runner-up Trophy in 2019.

“We’re not defending anything,” Ulitzky said. “It’s a different group and so this group has to earn the right to be where the other groups have been. From that aspect, I think there will be growing pains with every team, there’s always some growing pains, and we’re playing a competitive schedule again.”