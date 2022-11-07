Grand Valley State Women’s soccer claims 15th GLIAC title

ALLENDALE – The Grand Valley State Women’s soccer team clinched their 15th GLIAC Tournament Championship in program history with a 2-1 win over Northern Michigan Sunday (Nov. 6) at the GVSU Soccer Field. The Lakers improve to 15-2-4 on the season and will wait and hear their seed in the NCAA Tournament Tomorrow night with the selection show. The Lakers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. A handball was called on the Wildcats in the box that led to a penalty kick opportunity for the Lakers. Brooke Russell cashed in for the Lakers on the penalty kick attempt for her second goal of the season. The Lakers would keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard and go into the break ahead by one goal. GVSU outshot Northern Michigan 7-5, while corner kicks were even at two.

