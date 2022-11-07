Grand Valley State Women’s soccer claims 15th GLIAC title
ALLENDALE – The Grand Valley State Women’s soccer team clinched their 15th GLIAC Tournament Championship in program history with a 2-1 win over Northern Michigan Sunday (Nov. 6) at the GVSU Soccer Field. The Lakers improve to 15-2-4 on the season and will wait and hear their seed in the NCAA Tournament Tomorrow night with the selection show. The Lakers jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. A handball was called on the Wildcats in the box that led to a penalty kick opportunity for the Lakers. Brooke Russell cashed in for the Lakers on the penalty kick attempt for her second goal of the season. The Lakers would keep the Wildcats off the scoreboard and go into the break ahead by one goal. GVSU outshot Northern Michigan 7-5, while corner kicks were even at two.
Subscribe:Get the most local sports coverage with this special offer
In the second half, the Lakers would add to the lead in the 49′ minute to make it 2-0. Taylor Reid scored her 14th of the season and moved her goal-streak to four games with a Strike from the top of the box to the bottom left of the goal. Nina Ferraro picked up the assist for her third assist of the season. The Wildcats would cut the Laker lead in half with a goal in the 53′ minute. The Lakers responded with a scoring opportunity in the 66′ minute. Nina Ferraro got a great look at the top right of the box but her shot hit the crossbar and stayed out to keep the lead at one. The Lakers would hang on to a late Northern Michigan surge to clinch the 2-1 win. Northern Michigan led 14-11 in shots, and 7-2 in corner kicks. The Lakers were led by Taylor Reid who notched a goal on three shots, two on goal. Nina Ferraro and Kacy Lauer each had two shots. Goalkeeper Kendall Robertson started in goal for the Lakers and made three saves in the win. Reid, Russell, Cate Brownand Mackenzie Jones played all 90 minutes, while Kennedy Bearden saw 79 minutes of action. The Lakers will receive an automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament beginning next weekend. GVSU will wait and hear their seed in the Midwest Region.