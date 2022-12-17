Grand Rapids high school basketball scoreboard for Dec. 16, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS – Below are the final scores from across the Grand Rapids-area high school basketball landscape from Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

—

BOYS BASKETBALL

Byron Center 50, Hudsonville 44

Byron Center Zion Christian 56, Belding 35

Delton Kellogg 57, Holland Black River 45

East Grand Rapids 67, Grand Rapids West Catholic 33

East Kentwood 72, Forest Hills Central 60

Fennville 56, Coloma 51

Grand Rapids Christian 58, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 50

Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 64, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 53

Grand Rapids Northview 74, Sparta 42

Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 50

Grandville 75, Lowell 63

Grandville Calvin Christian 73, Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 62

Greenville 55, Cedar Springs 40

Hamilton 71, West Ottawa 56

Jenison 67, Wyoming 52

Kenowa Hills 65, Mona Shores 47

Muskegon 71, Rockford 38

Spring Lake 47, Coopersville 43

Tri-Unity Christian 59, Kelloggsville 21

Watervliet 57, South Haven 44

Wayland 68, Comstock Park 52

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 59, Wyoming Kelloggsville 21

Zeeland West 56, Holland Christian 41

—

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allendale 32, Zeeland East 14

Big Rapids 42, Comstock Park 29

Grand Rapids Covenant Christian 54, Grandville Calvin Christian 46

Grand Rapids Northview 46, Sparta 41

Grand Rapids South Christian 58, Hudsonville Unity Christian 32

Grand Rapids West Catholic 66, Wayland 31

Grandville 61, Holland 28

Greenville 45, Cedar Springs 32

Holland Christian 45, Zeeland West 37

Holland West Ottawa 56, Hamilton 46

Jenison 55, Wyoming 28

Muskegon Mona Shores 51, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 33

Spring Lake 41, Coopersville 26

Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 42, Grand Rapids NorthPointe Christian 41

Fennville 37, Coloma 21

Holland Black River 45, Delton Kellogg 28

Byron Center Zion Christian 66, Kentwood Grand River Prep 23

Western Michigan Christian 61, Grand Rapids West Michigan Aviation Academy 14