Grand Rapids Gold Names Andre Miller Head Coach

Babcock, Trepagnier, and Fraschilla will round out the coaching staff

DENVER, September 22, 2022 – It was announced today that the Denver Nuggets G League affiliate the Grand Rapids Gold has hired Andre Miller as their new Head Coach. Additionally, Nate Babcock who was an Assistant Coach with the Rapids last season has been named Associate Head Coach while former Nugget Jeff Trepagnier and James Fraschilla have been added as Assistant coaches.

Miller is a 17-year NBA Veteran who brings extensive experience and basketball knowledge with him to Grand Rapids, having appeared in 1,304 career games, the 22nd most in NBA history. Miller spent seven of those seasons in Denver over two stints (2003-07, 2011-14), holding averages of 12.0 points, 6.7 assists and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 46.4% from the field. He currently sits fourth all-time in Nuggets NBA franchise history with 2978 assists.

Miller was drafted 8th overall in the 1999 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers where he was named to the All-Rookie First Team in 1999-00. The savvy point guard played for nine franchises (Cleveland, LA Clippers, Denver, Philadelphia, Portland, Washington, Sacramento, Minnesota and San Antonio) owning career averages of 12.5 points, 6.5 assists and 3.7 rebounds in 30.9 minutes per game. Miller led the NBA in assists during the 2001-02 season and recorded 8524 assists in his career, the 12th most in NBA history. Furthermore, Miller is one of just eight players in NBA history to record at least 16,000 points, 8,500 assists and 4,500 rebounds in their career, joining LeBron James, Oscar Robertson, Russell Westbrook, Gary Payton, Chris Paul, Magic Johnson and Jason Kidd.