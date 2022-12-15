Grand Rapids Considering Spending Millions on Indoor Golf Range

If you’re an avid golf fan who lives in Grand Rapids, you’re stuck in a weird place. Half of the year, you have your pick of dozens of beautiful golf courses, including ones owned by the City of Grand Rapids itself.

The other half of the year, you get to stare at the snow covered courses and dream of warmer days when you get to enjoy them again.

But, the city of Grand Rapids is proposing building something that would give you a chance to play year round, while hopefully bringing tourists to the area.

The city of Grand Rapids is looking to spend millions of dollars to build an indoor driving range, similar to the popular ‘Top Golf’ brand.

While it won’t be an actual Top Golf location, they are hoping to recreate the same experience while drawing tourists to West Michigan during the winter months, when destination travel tends to slow down for the area.

According to those who are proposing the idea, it would have fewer bays than the Top Golf in Auburn Hills, just outside of Detroit. They also hope to have games you can play via their video screens, similar to Top Golf which would make this a fun visit for Golfers and amateurs alike.

Where will this new indoor driving range in Grand Rapids be?

If approved, city planners hope to put this facility at the Indian Trails Course.

They say that they would use the existing space they already have for a driving range, and just make it indoor so it could be used year round.

