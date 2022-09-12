Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts announces Visual Arts Competition and Art Walk

Visual Arts entries will be displayed as part of the Festival of Arts for the month of October.

The Arts Center of the Grand Prairie has announced the official kick-off of the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts, highlighting the many programs available at the Arts Center. The kick-off event will take place on Saturday, Sept. 17 from 9 am to 12 pm at the Stuttgart Chamber of Commerce located at 507. S. Main St. in Stuttgart.

The public is also invited to participate in an Art Walk featuring artists set up in front of downtown merchants displaying their works. Children’s activities as well as a community Canvas will also be available at the Art Center’s exhibit. Information about the Festival, Senior Art, Adult Art Classes, and after-school and summer programs will be available as well.

Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts Visual Arts Category

The Grand Prairie Arts Council is pleased to announce that the Grand Prairie Festival of the Arts will be accepting entries in its Visual Arts Category on Sept. 23 and 24 at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie. For over six decades, the festival has attracted entries from across the state in both adult and youth divisions.

The professionally juried exhibit will be displayed at the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie located at 108 W. 12th St. in Stuttgart.

The dates for artists to bring their entries, the reception date, gallery times, and applications are provided below and are also available on the Arts Center’s website www.grandprairiearts.com.

Visual Arts Category Schedule of Events

Open to adults, youth, and children.

Receive Entries

Friday, Sept. 23 from 12 to 5 pm

Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 am to 2 pm

Exhibit

Monday, Oct. 3 through Friday, Oct. 27

Artists Reception Open House

Tuesday, Oct. 4 from 5 to 6:30 p.m

Entry Pick Up

Friday, Oct. 28 from 10 am to 4 pm

Saturday, Oct. 29 from 10 am to 4 pm

For more information, call the Arts Center of the Grand Prairie at 870-673-1781 or email [email protected]