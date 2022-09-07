Grand Mansion Near Toronto Occupies A Prime Spot In Gated Golf Enclave
A quiet cul-de-sac is a prized location in any community, and that holds true for homes in Adena Meadows, a gated enclave of multimillion-dollar estates in Aurora, a town within the greater Toronto area.
The collection of Mansions is an outgrowth of the private Magna Golf Club, an 18-hole Championship course with an initiation fee in excess of $100,000. The Immaculate course offers broad fairways, substantial greens and a top-notch clubhouse. The entire development was the brainchild of auto parts magnate Frank Stronach as a place for his executives to live and get in a round close to their work at Magna International.
The course’s fourth and fifth holes create a backdrop for this limestone residence, which sits on an acre, faces the cul-de-sac and backs up to a lush ravine. It was constructed for a builder-developer with grand-scale entertaining in mind, and the high standards and materials reflect the ownership.
A circular driveway with a center fountain fronts the mansion, where a column-supported portico shelters the double front door. Arched windows line the ground level.
Long chandeliers top the grand two-story foyer. A sweeping staircase with a wrought-iron scrolled banister leads upstairs.
Custom millwork, cathedral ceilings and radiant-heated marble floors are among details within the 20,323-square-foot footprint.
A black Marble bar sits to one side of the great room, which features floor-to-ceiling windows and a double-sided fireplace. The center-island kitchen, butler’s pantry and dining room are off the other side of the great room.
An in-law suite is located on the main floor as is a library with another fireplace and room for a poker table. Arched windows wrap the Gaming area on three sides.
The rest of the five bedrooms and a second library are on the upper level. The primary bedroom, with a fireplace and Marble en-suite, opens to a balcony. There are a total of eight bathrooms.
The motor court and attached garage can accommodate up to 16 vehicles.
Barry Cohen of Barry Cohen Homes is the listing agent for 16 Sirona’s Lane, Aurora, Ontario, Canada. The asking price is CAD 12.8 million or nearly US $10.2 million.
