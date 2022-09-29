Grand Ledge library partners with Eaton County to host their Storybook stroll

GRAND LEDGE, Mich. — Grand Ledge District Library has teamed up with the Grand Ledge Chamber of Commerce, Eaton County Parks and Recreation Department and Friends of Eaton County Parks to put on a Storybook stroll.

“The Storybook stroll is an idea to get literacy out of the library, and make it something that people can enjoy in various places in the community,” said Gene Fellows, the library programming coordinator.

The Storybook stroll is where families can read literature that is posted in multiple locations around Grand Ledge. The two current locations are participating storefronts in downtown Grand Ledge and Lincoln Brook Park.

“Lincoln Brook Park has an extensive series of trails, so they were interested in using those as an option for increasing literacy and to have a Storybook stroll,” Fellows explained.

“And then downtown we work with area businesses to put the storybooks rolls up in select windows. And they work with us to just get literacy out in the downtown areas,” said Stefanie Black, the library marketing coordinator.

Each one is an opportunity for Grand Ledge families to not only enjoy literature but to also get out into the community and enjoy all it has to offer

“At Lincoln Brook Park, they have an outdoor activity, they can move from station to station along the Storybook stroll, and the child gets a chance to hear a story to interact with the story,” Fellows said. “Same thing is true for the Storybook stroll downtown as well. Always lots of other opportunities to interact for parents and children with literature.”

The stories from the Storybook stroll will be available through November.

