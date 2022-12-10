Grand Ledge, East Lansing players named all-state in D1-2

Grand Ledge, East Lansing players named all-state in D1-2

The East Lansing football program has had plenty of talented players at receiver in recent seasons, including a few that went on to play at Division I programs.

Senior Evan Boyd put together one of the best seasons out of them all.

The Central Michigan commit set a school record with 994 receiving yards this season and is part of the Associated Press Division 1-2 all-state first team. Boyd finished with 61 catches this fall and had six touchdowns while helping the Trojans to an 8-4 mark that included capturing a Division 2 district championship.

Boyd was one of three players from Greater Lansing to earn AP all-state recognition in Division 1-2. CAAC Blue Champion Grand Ledge had a pair of players honored in senior lineman Teddy Williams and senior quarterback Shawn Foster.

Williams, a Grand Valley commit, joined Boyd as a first team selection. The tight end and defensive end had 14 catches for 433 yards and six touchdowns and registered 51.5 tackles, 7.5 sacks, 18.5 tackles for loss and 12 pass break-ups.

Grand Ledge's Teddy Williams, right, catches a pass as East Lansing's Donovan Patterson defends during the first quarter on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at East Lansing High School.

Foster, who is also committed to Grand Valley, was a second team selection after putting together a big season while transitioning from receiver to quarterback. He rushed for 1,489 yards and 21 touchdowns and threw for 893 yards and nine touchdowns.

Foster and Williams combined to help the Comets to a 9-3 mark that also included a Division 1 district title.

More:Associated Press all-state football: DeWitt, Mason have trio honored in Division 3-4

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button