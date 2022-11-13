Grand Canyon basketball Picks up 1st loss of season to Nevada
The Grand Canyon Lopes bench reacts in the final seconds of their game against the New Mexico State Aggies during a semifinal game of the Western Athletic Conference basketball tournament at the Orleans Arena on March 11, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aggies defeated the Lopes 75-70. (Photo by Joe Buglewicz/Getty Images)
RENO (AP) — Kenan Blackshear’s 20 points helped Nevada defeat Grand Canyon 59-46 on Saturday.
Blackshear also contributed six rebounds and five assists for the Wolf Pack (2-0). Jarod Lucas scored nine points, going 2 of 9 from the floor, including 1 for 3 from distance, and 4 for 4 from the line. Will Baker shot 3 for 9, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.
The Antelopes (2-1) were led in scoring by Jovan Blacksher Jr., who finished with 16 points. Chance McMillian added 13 points for Grand Canyon. Yvan Ouedraogo also recorded six points.
NB with a tough finish to get his scoring day going. 💪 @NoahBaumann20 pic.twitter.com/uG7nFurFzw
— Grand Canyon Men’s Basketball (@GCU_MBB) November 12, 2022
Nevada got a team-high 11 points across the first half from Blackshear, but it was only enough to head to the locker room with the score tied at the half 24-24. Blackshear led the way with a team-high nine second-half points for Nevada.
The two sides were tied at halftime, 24-24, but Nevada closed the game on a 12-2 run.
