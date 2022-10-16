Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title

Grand Blanc, MI — October 16, 2022

During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a Scholarship offer.

Scratch one of those goals off the list now. After shooting a one-over-par score of 145 in the two-round state tournament held at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek, Kate captured her second high school girl’s championship.

In Michigan’s Division One, Kate bested junior Elise Fennell from East Kentwood High by one stroke for the win. Becoming the first Grand Blanc High School student to hold two State golf titles.

Kate’s Spectacular season Featured nine tournament victories in the 10 matches she played. In the high school regional tournament, she shot 65-65. The highlight of her year was setting a new school record with a score of 62, ten under par, at The Fortress in Frankenmuth. The low round also set a new course record.

Congratulations, Kate; we look forward to following your success in the spring golf season and as you transition to the college level.