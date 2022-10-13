Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody hoping to cap a brilliant golf career with 2nd state title

FLINT – There’s no question who the player to beat is in this weekend’s Division 1 state golf tournament.

It’s Kate Brody of Grand Blanc.

Brody has been the best player in the state since her first match this season, winning eight of nine 18-hole tournaments and averaging 68 shots in those nine matches.

Her scores include a course-record 10-under-par 62 at The Fortress in Frankenmuth, a pair of 65s and she’s carded 68 as well.

She won the regional by 17 shots with a score of 65 at El Dorado Golf Club in Mason and has been practicing hard at Warwick Hills Golf and Country Club, where her dad Doug is the head professional.

On top of that, she’s a former individual state champion who has never finished lower than fifth in the last three state tournaments.

Is it any wonder she’ll be playing for Wisconsin next year and her Ultimate goal is to play on the LGPA Tour, where her mom Jenn spent one season?

“I’m feeling pretty confident,” she said. “I just know that I have to focus and just play like I’ve been playing all season and not get distracted and let what other people are doing affect me. I can’t think about it.

“The outcome is going to be the outcome. Of course I want to win but I still have to play really well to win. I think some people may think that since I’m at the top of the rankings and that I’ve had a really good season that I have it in the bag. But I still have to play well.

“The weather is not going to be great. The course isn’t easy.”

The Division 1 tournament will be played at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek. Play will begin at 10 am

Brody won the 2020 individual state title at Michigan State’s Forest Akers East, she was third in 2019 at Forest Akers West and she was fourth last year at Grand Valley State’s The Meadows.

But that doesn’t mean she’s not familiar with Bedford Valley. She has played there in summer events.

“I really like the front nine,” she said. “I feel like it’s very obtainable. The back is a little together. I’m not sure how long they’ll play it. Probably not super long.

“But I think the thing that makes scores higher during the girls tournament is the weather. It could be under 40 degrees. That’s going to be a big factor in a lot of people’s scores.”

The good news is the weather is supposed to be decent. The temperatures are forecast to be in the 50s with no rain.

Perhaps the biggest difference in Brody’s game this year has been her driver. She’s longer off the tee, meaning she’s hitting more wedges into the greens.

And her putting has improved.

“I feel like everything is honestly coming together,” she said. “In golf, you’re not going to shoot good scores unless everything in your game is solid. My mental game has been really good and really strong.

“I’ve been hitting it a lot farther than I have in the past. With the high school yardages, hitting the ball farther really helps. I have short yardages into a lot of holes.

“Just playing smart and consistent. My putting has been a lot better than it has been the last couple of years. The putting is what is the big factor. My game is pretty good. I feel confident.”

Brody will be trying to do something no other player in Grand Blanc’s storied history has done – win two individual state championships.

Ashley Bauer and former Michigan Women’s Amateur Champion Mandi McConnell both won one state title.

McConnell is also the only Grand Blanc player to be named Miss Golf, which has been a goal of Brody’s since she entered high school.

“I can’t say 100 percent I would win it if I won this weekend but I feel like the odds would definitely be in my favor for Miss Golf if I win.”

