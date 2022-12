When Granby Memorial girls basketball Coach Mike D’Angelo went to the NCCC preseason coaches meeting and the other league coaches saw his out-of-conference schedule, they collectively said “what are you thinking?”

Granby not only opened the season with NCCC road games at Suffield and Ellington but then had Class LL Stamford out of the FCIAC and Valley Regional, which returns many of its top players from last season’s Class M semifinalist.

In addition, the Bears will face North Branford out of the Shoreline and a Talented and 3-0 Bolton team as part of their first six games.

Through the first three games, things could not be going any better for Granby, which has finished the season 3-0, including a 44-43 win over Stamford.

“I honestly didn’t see 3-0 coming and didn’t expect it with the schedule I created, but we wanted to challenge ourselves,” D’Angelo said. “We lost five Seniors and three starters from last year. I knew we had some talented kids but wasn’t sure how we would come together. I was worried we might end up 0-6. The kids trust in what we are doing and they believe.”

In beating Stamford, the Bears had to contend with 6-foot-4 center Pauline Vlahakis among the solid Black Knights lineup.

“We saw Pauline walk in and knew it would be a challenge. We don’t normally see players like that in the NCCC,” D’Angelo said. “We play a different style than Stamford and that helped us, but it was a heck of a back-and-forth. Nobody saw it coming, but the choice was between playing Stamford or a team we beat 70-12 last season. We wanted to challenge ourselves. We had a 14-2 run at the end of the first half and you could see in the kids’ faces at halftime, they knew they could pull it off.”

Touch schedules are nothing new to the Bears who opened last season with games against Simsbury, Valley and Morgan, losing all three. Simsbury and Valley both wound up as state Semifinalists last season.

However, after the tough start, Granby won 11-straight and 18 of its last 20 games, losing to New Fairfield in the Class M second round.

This season, the team has gotten balanced scoring, but it has been the experienced guard play of junior Alyssa Bordonaro and senior Femke Jansen getting them through the hardest parts of the games.

“I think we have the best backcourt in the league,” D’Angelo said. “Alyssa is averaging 12 points a game and Femke is averaging 16 and had 18 against Stamford. Those guards keep us in games. The way they handle the ball and get to the rim has been so valuable. Having a backcourt you can trust in a two-point game down the stretch makes things a lot easier.”