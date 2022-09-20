Granada and Walsh add to football record books with high-scoring game

Friday night was a wild one at Walsh this past week.

Visiting from an hour north, sixth-ranked Granada defeated Walsh, 102-74, in a high-scoring 6-man football contest. The teams’ combined score of 176 points is now the third most points scored by two teams all-time in Colorado high school football history.

“We probably could have gotten to 200 but at the end, both coaches kind of realized neither one of us was going to stop the other with any kind of efficiency so we kind of started to run the clock out,” Granada head Coach Traegon Marquez said. “In 6-man football, if you have a really good athlete or two and a good gameplan, it can be pretty tough to stop. That was kind of the case for us and also for them.”

Granada led 68-38 at halftime, and those 68 points in the first half are the sixth most scored by a single team in a half. In the second quarter, Granada outscored Walsh, 38-16. That total combined of 54 also tied the two teams for the eighth-most combined points scored in a single quarter.

Granada quarterback Brandon Gonzales threw for eight touchdowns, which puts him in ties for the fourth most single-game passing touchdowns and the 15th-most overall touchdowns in a single game. His six first-half scoring passes are tied for third most in a single half.

Gonzales (8) and Walsh quarterback Cody Malone (3) combined to throw for 11 touchdown passes, which is the fourth-most combined between two signal-callers in a single game.

“They’re tough, they made us earn it and I think they’re going to be a playoff team that’s going to surprise some teams,” Gonzalez said.