Grammy Winner challenges fellow artists to ‘go for it’: ‘Rather be offended than bored’

A musician challenged her fellow artists to “go for it” and to not hold back on their art because she’d “rather be offended than bored.”

Singer and actress Annie Clark, better known to fans as St. Vincent, appeared to weigh in on the debate over cancel culture with her Twitter prompt. Clark has three Grammys to her name and in the past has collaborated with the likes of Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney.

“Artists! Go for it!! We need you!!! In music, as with people, I’d personally rather be offended than bored,” she wrote.

Several Musicians took her up on the challenge.

“Louder for those at the back,” Mumford & Sons co-founder Winston Marshall tweeted. Marshall was “cancelled” in 2021 for promoting a book that exposed Antifa, and decided to quit the band because of the uprising.

DC-based musician Justin Trawick, lead singer of the band Justin Trawick and the Common Good, not only cheered St. Vincent’s challenge, but sent her a demo.

“Ok! I’m going for it 🙂 Check out this new video of mine and tell me what you think!” they said.

“Amen,” Los Angeles-based writer and director Satu Runa said. “And there’s a whole Lotta boring out there.”

Musician and actor John Lurie simply said, “working on it,” while a British rocker offered his philosophical take.

In a previous interview with the outlet NME ahead of the release of her album “Daddy’s Home,” St. Vincent explained how her latest music was inspired by her father, who served time in Prison for a stock manipulation scheme. Her intention behind the album was to “tell stories of flawed people doing their best to survive.” That kind of Redemption story, she suggested, is lacking in today’s cancel culture.

“I wanted to tell stories of flawed people doing their best to survive, and write about the human condition with humor, compassion, and a lack of judgment,” she said. “Nobody’s perfect and people make mistakes and people can transform and people can change. If we don’t think that’s possible, then I don’t know what we’re doing.”

“I don’t know who among us has lived a flawless life,” she added. “Find me the person who has lived a Flawless life, or a life without struggle. I don’t think that’s possible.”