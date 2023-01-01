Grambling State Women’s soccer unveils 11-player recruiting class for 2023

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Women’s soccer program announced its 2023 recruiting class, unveiling 11 Talented incoming players that hail from four different countries and five different states.

The class features nine freshmen and two mid-year transfers. GSU’s soccer team went 12-8-3 on the year making it to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Championship game before falling to Jackson State in overtime, narrowly missing an NCAA Tournament berth.

“I’m excited about this recruiting class and what it means for our team in the future,” said the head coach Justin Wagar. “We had a strong team this year, and I believe with some key additions we can be even more competitive going forward. I’m looking forward to seeing what Gram soccer can do in the future.”

See below for a look at each member of Grambling State’s signing class.

2023 Signing Class by Position
Name Height Position Club Team Hometown High School/Previous School
Sophia Lezidis 5-6 Forward/Outside Midfielder Whitecaps FC London, Ontario, Canada Mother Teresa Secondary School
Kennedy Farr 5-5 Forward/Outside Midfielder National Girls Academy West Bloomfield, Mich. West Bloomfield HS
Mya Joseph 5-5 Forward/Midfielder Seattle United ECRL Seattle, Wash. Oliver Hazen HS
Morgan Johnson 5-5 Outside Midfielder Dallas Sting ECNL Dallas, Texas Rowlett HS/Rich Mountain CC
Freja Vestfred 5-4 Outside Defender Ballerup-Skovlunde-Fodbold Fredensborg, Denmark Universal School
Dori Johnson 5-4 Outside Defender/Midfielder FC Prime ECNL Hollywood, Fla. American Heritage School
MaKyla Peterson 5-8 Defensive Central Midfielder San Antonio City Girls Academy San Antonio, Texas William Howard Taft HS
Tiaya Mitchell 5-10 Defensive Central Midfielder Southbelt Chargers Houston, Texas Houston/Blinn JC
Tiaona Henderson 5-9 Goalkeeper Florida Krush Kraze ECRL Wintergarden, Fla. West Orange HS
Lauren Baylor 5-6 Goalkeeper Mississippi Rush Madison, Miss. Madison Central HS
Aimee Benton 5-9 Goalkeeper MVSC Women’s League Adelaide, Australia Universal School

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button