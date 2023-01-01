Grambling State Women’s soccer unveils 11-player recruiting class for 2023
GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Women’s soccer program announced its 2023 recruiting class, unveiling 11 Talented incoming players that hail from four different countries and five different states.
The class features nine freshmen and two mid-year transfers. GSU’s soccer team went 12-8-3 on the year making it to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Championship game before falling to Jackson State in overtime, narrowly missing an NCAA Tournament berth.
“I’m excited about this recruiting class and what it means for our team in the future,” said the head coach Justin Wagar. “We had a strong team this year, and I believe with some key additions we can be even more competitive going forward. I’m looking forward to seeing what Gram soccer can do in the future.”
See below for a look at each member of Grambling State’s signing class.
|2023 Signing Class by Position
|Name
|Height
|Position
|Club Team
|Hometown
|High School/Previous School
|Sophia Lezidis
|5-6
|Forward/Outside Midfielder
|Whitecaps FC
|London, Ontario, Canada
|Mother Teresa Secondary School
|Kennedy Farr
|5-5
|Forward/Outside Midfielder
|National Girls Academy
|West Bloomfield, Mich.
|West Bloomfield HS
|Mya Joseph
|5-5
|Forward/Midfielder
|Seattle United ECRL
|Seattle, Wash.
|Oliver Hazen HS
|Morgan Johnson
|5-5
|Outside Midfielder
|Dallas Sting ECNL
|Dallas, Texas
|Rowlett HS/Rich Mountain CC
|Freja Vestfred
|5-4
|Outside Defender
|Ballerup-Skovlunde-Fodbold
|Fredensborg, Denmark
|Universal School
|Dori Johnson
|5-4
|Outside Defender/Midfielder
|FC Prime ECNL
|Hollywood, Fla.
|American Heritage School
|MaKyla Peterson
|5-8
|Defensive Central Midfielder
|San Antonio City Girls Academy
|San Antonio, Texas
|William Howard Taft HS
|Tiaya Mitchell
|5-10
|Defensive Central Midfielder
|Southbelt Chargers
|Houston, Texas
|Houston/Blinn JC
|Tiaona Henderson
|5-9
|Goalkeeper
|Florida Krush Kraze ECRL
|Wintergarden, Fla.
|West Orange HS
|Lauren Baylor
|5-6
|Goalkeeper
|Mississippi Rush
|Madison, Miss.
|Madison Central HS
|Aimee Benton
|5-9
|Goalkeeper
|MVSC Women’s League
|Adelaide, Australia
|Universal School