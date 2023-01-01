Grambling State Women’s soccer unveils 11-player recruiting class for 2023

GRAMBLING, La. | The Grambling State University Women’s soccer program announced its 2023 recruiting class, unveiling 11 Talented incoming players that hail from four different countries and five different states.

The class features nine freshmen and two mid-year transfers. GSU’s soccer team went 12-8-3 on the year making it to the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament Championship game before falling to Jackson State in overtime, narrowly missing an NCAA Tournament berth.

“I’m excited about this recruiting class and what it means for our team in the future,” said the head coach Justin Wagar . “We had a strong team this year, and I believe with some key additions we can be even more competitive going forward. I’m looking forward to seeing what Gram soccer can do in the future.”

See below for a look at each member of Grambling State’s signing class.