Grambling State basketball schedule 2022-23

GRAMBLING, La. | Grambling State University head men’s basketball Coach Dante’ Jackson announced the 2022-23 men’s basketball schedule, which features a home game versus a Power 5 program for the first time in school history.

“This upcoming season we will be playing another tough non-conference schedule,” Jackson said. “Several Teams that we compete against have NCAA Tournament experience or have been at the top of their conference schedule. I believe our conference schedule will be extremely tough game to game and we look forward to competing week in and week out.”

The Tigers finished the 2021-22 campaign going 12-20 overall and 9-9 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC). Grambling State reached the SWAC Tournament semifinals, falling to Texas Southern.

GSU opens the season with back-to-back home games, beginning on Nov. 7 versus the University of North Texas-Dallas. It is Nov. 11, Grambling State hosts PAC-12 opponent, Colorado. GSU’s contest versus Colorado marks the first time a Power 5 program will visit the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center.

The Tigers then open a five-game road trip at Grand Canyon on Nov. 18, and travels to Tempe, Ariz. to face off against Arizona State on Nov. 22. Grambling State takes its talents to the Lone Star State to participate in the 210 San Antonio Shootout Hosted by the University of Texas at San Antonio (UTSA). GSU faces Dartmouth (Nov. 25), Incarnate Word (Nov. 27) and UTSA (Nov. 28) in the event.

GSU Returns to the Frederick C. Hobdy Assembly Center briefly, to square off against Incarnate Word on Dec. 3.

The Tigers hit the road again to face a slew of opponents from power conferences. It’s Dec. 9, GSU ​​travels to the Music City for a Showdown with Vanderbilt. Grambling State heads to Virginia for contests with Liberty (Dec. 17) and Virginia Tech of the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) on Dec. 19. The Tigers wrap up the trip in Big Ten country versus Wisconsin (Dec. 23) in Madison, Wis.

Grambling State completes its non-conference slate with a home game against North America University on Dec. 29.

GSU begins conference play at Prairie View A&M (Jan. 2) and Texas Southern (Jan. 4).

It’s Jan. 7 and 9, the Tigers play host to Bethune-Cookman and Florida A&M before three straight road games at Southern (Jan. 14), Mississippi Valley State (Jan. 21) and Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Jan. 23).

Jackson State and Alcorn State pay the Hobdy Center a visit on Jan. 28 and Jan. 30.

Grambling State opens February with a Trek to Alabama for games at Alabama State (Feb. 4) and Alabama A&M (Feb. 6), before returning home for three straight games, starting on Feb. 11 with a Matchup versus Texas Southern.

The Tigers play host to PVAMU on Feb. 13 and Southern on Feb. 18 before heading to the Sunshine State to face FAMU (Feb. 25) and BCU (Feb. 27).

Grambling State wraps up the regular season at home versus AAMU on March 2 and ASU on March 4.

The 2023 Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) Tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Birmingham, Ala.

Grambling State basketball schedule 2022-23

















