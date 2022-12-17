Grambling State at Virginia Tech: Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 24 Virginia Tech (10-1) has won its last five games and returns to Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg on Saturday to host Grambling State (6-3). The Hokies are led by Sean Pedulla’s 16.8 points per game while Grant Basile averages 14.6 points and Justyn Mutts contributes 13.0 points and 8.4 rebounds. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak and are led by Carte’are Gordon’s 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Mike Young is in his fourth year at Virginia Tech and is 64-37 with two straight NCAA tournament bids. Donte Jackson is in his sixth season in Grambling and is 80-80 in that span.

