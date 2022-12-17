Grambling State at Virginia Tech: Live Stream College Basketball – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Well. 24 Virginia Tech (10-1) has won its last five games and returns to Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg on Saturday to host Grambling State (6-3). The Hokies are led by Sean Pedulla’s 16.8 points per game while Grant Basile averages 14.6 points and Justyn Mutts contributes 13.0 points and 8.4 rebounds. The Tigers are on a three-game winning streak and are led by Carte’are Gordon’s 13.8 points and 8.0 rebounds per game. Mike Young is in his fourth year at Virginia Tech and is 64-37 with two straight NCAA tournament bids. Donte Jackson is in his sixth season in Grambling and is 80-80 in that span.

Game Date: December 17, 2022

Game Time: 4 pm ET

TV: Marquee Sports Network

Virginia Tech hasn’t played since beating Oklahoma State 70-65 on Sunday at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational in Brooklyn. After the Cowboys tied the game 60-60 with 2:21 left, the Hokies scored seven straight points to put the game away. Pedulla scored 16 points while Basile and Mutts each dropped in 13. Mutts also had six steals.

The Tigers have been off since a 64-62 win at Vanderbilt on Dec. 9. It was their second win of the season over a power-five school to go with their Nov. 11 wins over Colorado. Malik Lamin’s dunk with 1:27 remaining lifted Grambling State into the lead for good. Gordon finished with 12 points before fouling out and Shawndarius Cowart posted 11 points and five assists.

The programs have met just once previously, with Virginia Tech taking an 87-52 win at Blacksburg on Dec. 19, 2015.

